Market Analysts see The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] gaining to $107. Time to buy?

The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE: SJM] traded at a high on 08/25/20, posting a 6.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $120.75. The company report on August 25, 2020 that The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) today announced results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020, of its 2021 fiscal year. All comparisons are to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3547659 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The J. M. Smucker Company stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for SJM stock reached $13.75 billion, with 113.70 million shares outstanding and 109.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.66K shares, SJM reached a trading volume of 3547659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJM shares is $110.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJM stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The J. M. Smucker Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $115, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on SJM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The J. M. Smucker Company is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SJM stock performed recently?

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, SJM shares gained by 10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.08 for The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.95, while it was recorded at 113.82 for the last single week of trading, and 108.75 for the last 200 days.

The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +35.83. The J. M. Smucker Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.94.

Return on Total Capital for SJM is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.61. Additionally, SJM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM] managed to generate an average of $106,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.The J. M. Smucker Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The J. M. Smucker Company posted 2.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The J. M. Smucker Company go to -0.16%.

Insider trade positions for The J. M. Smucker Company [SJM]

There are presently around $11,319 million, or 84.20% of SJM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,930,211, which is approximately -1.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,563,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in SJM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $856.77 million in SJM stock with ownership of nearly -14.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The J. M. Smucker Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in The J. M. Smucker Company [NYSE:SJM] by around 10,326,373 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 6,822,910 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 76,586,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,735,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJM stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,554,790 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 904,653 shares during the same period.