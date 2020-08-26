Market Analysts see Square Inc. [SQ] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] closed the trading session at $155.00 on 08/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $149.00, while the highest price level was $155.74. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Square Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Due to early external access of the company’s quarterly financials, Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2020 on the Financial Information section of its Investor Relations website at square.com/investors.

Square will host a conference call and earnings webcast tomorrow, August 5, 2020, now scheduled at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time/8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Square’s Investor Relations website at square.com/investors. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 147.76 percent and weekly performance of 2.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 91.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.17M shares, SQ reached to a volume of 6412249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $141.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $119 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 7.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 1168.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SQ stock trade performance evaluation

Square Inc. [SQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 23.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.86 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.83, while it was recorded at 153.62 for the last single week of trading, and 83.24 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +38.65. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.82. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $97,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Square Inc. [SQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Square Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 35.59%.

Square Inc. [SQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,049 million, or 82.60% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 35,194,900, which is approximately 130.925% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,674,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.86 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 57,250,191 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 37,042,763 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 202,798,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,091,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,857,584 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 12,472,459 shares during the same period.