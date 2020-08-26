Market Analysts see Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gaining to $190. Time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] traded at a high on 08/25/20, posting a 0.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $165.92. The company report on August 25, 2020 that New York Fashion Week Is Going Home…With Lowe’s.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Lowe’s is teaming up with Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Siriano to translate high fashion to home.

At a time when home has become the new epicenter of personal style, Lowe’s and New York Fashion Week: The Shows have come together to reimagine one of fashion’s most iconic moments, transporting high fashion from the runway to the home.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3485508 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $122.84 billion, with 755.00 million shares outstanding and 754.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 3485508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $178.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $165 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $185, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On August 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 175 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 36.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.79 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.04, while it was recorded at 162.03 for the last single week of trading, and 119.88 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $95,428 million, or 77.10% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,308,507, which is approximately -5.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,599,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.72 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.75 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 894 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 44,776,416 shares. Additionally, 800 investors decreased positions by around 45,526,211 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 484,840,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,143,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,536,417 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,695,851 shares during the same period.