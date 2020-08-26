Market Analysts see Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] gaining to $640. Time to buy?

Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: CHTR] closed the trading session at $609.75 on 08/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $604.41, while the highest price level was $620.19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.70 percent and weekly performance of -0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 972.82K shares, CHTR reached to a volume of 1104958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHTR shares is $630.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Charter Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $700 to $730. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Charter Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $500 to $600, while Nomura kept a Buy rating on CHTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charter Communications Inc. is set at 11.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHTR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHTR stock trade performance evaluation

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, CHTR shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 561.72, while it was recorded at 612.09 for the last single week of trading, and 508.41 for the last 200 days.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +32.57. Charter Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.64.

Return on Total Capital for CHTR is now 5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.47. Additionally, CHTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] managed to generate an average of $17,539 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Charter Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charter Communications Inc. posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charter Communications Inc. go to 50.70%.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89,056 million, or 75.30% of CHTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,519,004, which is approximately -4.045% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,755,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 billion in CHTR stocks shares; and TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $6.37 billion in CHTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charter Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:CHTR] by around 6,835,362 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 9,837,390 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 129,380,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,053,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHTR stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,892,310 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 748,250 shares during the same period.