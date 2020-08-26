Goldman slashes price target on Dynatrace Inc. [DT] – find out why.

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] gained 1.54% or 0.61 points to close at $40.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1760149 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Dynatrace to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 16, 2020.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the market-leading software intelligence provider, purpose-built for dynamic multiclouds, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Dynatrace executives will give presentations regarding the company’s vision, strategy, key business initiatives, and financial goals.

Dynatrace Virtual Investor Day.

It opened the trading session at $39.50, the shares rose to $40.39 and dropped to $39.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DT points out that the company has recorded 23.14% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -135.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, DT reached to a volume of 1760149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $48.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.89, while it was recorded at 39.76 for the last single week of trading, and 31.62 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.30 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.59.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now -12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.04. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of -$186,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 32.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $10,324 million, or 92.40% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 116,491,236, which is approximately -20.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,381,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.0 million in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $499.25 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 361.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 54,952,876 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 53,713,607 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 148,663,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,330,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,762,744 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,259,289 shares during the same period.