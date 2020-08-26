For Tesla Inc. [TSLA], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $1360. What next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] surged by $9.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2,027.95 during the day while it closed the day at $2023.34. The company report on August 22, 2020 that Tesla Announces Updates to 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Battery Day Event.

Tesla, Inc. today announced updates to the time, format and location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). Tesla also announced information regarding its separate Battery Day event.

Although Tesla believes that the best stockholder experience is a fully in-person annual meeting open to all stockholders, continuing public health and travel-related requirements and advisories have necessitated a unique format for the 2020 Annual Meeting. The following updates supersede anything to the contrary described in Tesla’s updated definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2020. .

Tesla Inc. stock has also gained 7.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TSLA stock has inclined by 146.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 159.80% and gained 383.67% year-on date.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $368.21 billion, with 186.00 million shares outstanding and 148.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 10549296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $1293.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $800 to $1750. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $740 to $1050, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 105.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 141.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TSLA stock trade performance evaluation

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 31.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 841.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.18 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,436.06, while it was recorded at 1,993.58 for the last single week of trading, and 817.98 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +16.56. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.51.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.08. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of -$17,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc. posted 1.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 542.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $197,002 million, or 49.20% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 11,771,213, which is approximately -2.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 10,678,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.61 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.91 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 2.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 792 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 11,606,272 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 9,386,496 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 76,372,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,364,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 371 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,205,597 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,514 shares during the same period.