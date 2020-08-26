For Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $27. What next?

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] gained 6.78% on the last trading session, reaching $23.47 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Kura Oncology Appoints Dr. Stephen Dale as Chief Medical Officer.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Stephen Dale, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Dale joins Kura most recently from Kyowa Kirin, where he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Medical Science with a primary focus in oncology.

“I am delighted that Stephen is joining Kura to lead our clinical development organization,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “His extensive background in medical oncology, including the successful development of multiple targeted therapies coupled with his leadership skills and experience at leading late-stage drug development teams, will be invaluable as we continue to advance the development of tipifarnib in HRAS-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and KO-539 in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).”.

Kura Oncology Inc. represents 51.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.34 billion with the latest information. KURA stock price has been found in the range of $21.74 to $23.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 545.40K shares, KURA reached a trading volume of 1519428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $24.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KURA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

Trading performance analysis for KURA stock

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.97. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 31.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.56 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.50, while it was recorded at 22.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KURA is now -34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, KURA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] managed to generate an average of -$1,052,333 per employee.Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kura Oncology Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

There are presently around $1,231 million, or 93.80% of KURA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,084,683, which is approximately 18.645% of the company’s market cap and around 13.02% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,608,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.16 million in KURA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $101.8 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly 47.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kura Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 16,818,624 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,010,945 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,606,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,435,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,727,767 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 985,400 shares during the same period.