Elastic N.V. [ESTC] stock Reiterated by Barclays analyst, price target now $120

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] jumped around 0.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $104.33 at the close of the session, up 0.95%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Elastic Announces Elastic Workplace Search Features Now Available as Part of the Free Distribution Tier.

Enables Teams to Easily Get Started and Boost Productivity with a Modern and Intuitive Internal Search Experience.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that organizations can easily get started with features of Elastic Workplace Search, part of the Elastic Enterprise Search solution, under the free distribution tier.

Elastic N.V. stock is now 62.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESTC Stock saw the intraday high of $105.93 and lowest of $101.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.55, which means current price is +167.44% above from all time high which was touched on 08/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ESTC reached a trading volume of 1164313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elastic N.V. [ESTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $99.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $95 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $126, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ESTC stock. On June 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ESTC shares from 80 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has ESTC stock performed recently?

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, ESTC shares gained by 15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.83, while it was recorded at 103.58 for the last single week of trading, and 73.80 for the last 200 days.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V. [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.92. Elastic N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.09.

Return on Total Capital for ESTC is now -43.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.57. Additionally, ESTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] managed to generate an average of -$124,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elastic N.V. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

There are presently around $6,465 million, or 77.60% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,525,369, which is approximately 4.329% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 5,823,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $607.54 million in ESTC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $456.43 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly 21.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elastic N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 13,538,945 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 9,218,125 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,213,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,970,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,057,858 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,479,612 shares during the same period.