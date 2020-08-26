Dougherty & Company lifts AXT Inc. [AXTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AXT Inc. [NASDAQ: AXTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.69%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that AXT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

AXT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming financial conferences during the month of August. Gary L. Fischer, chief financial officer, and Leslie Green, investor relations, will host one-on-one investor meetings as part of the 12th Annual BWS Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

The two will also host one-on-one meetings as part of the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, AXTI stock rose by 75.67%. The average equity rating for AXTI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $264.62 million, with 39.97 million shares outstanding and 38.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 314.29K shares, AXTI stock reached a trading volume of 3344703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AXT Inc. [AXTI]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for AXT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2017, representing the official price target for AXT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while BWS Financial kept a Buy rating on AXTI stock. On April 27, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AXTI shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

AXTI Stock Performance Analysis:

AXT Inc. [AXTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.69. With this latest performance, AXTI shares gained by 21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for AXT Inc. [AXTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AXT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AXT Inc. [AXTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.82. AXT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.12.

Return on Total Capital for AXTI is now -0.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.66. Additionally, AXTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AXT Inc. [AXTI] managed to generate an average of -$3,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.AXT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

AXTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AXT Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXT Inc. go to 10.00%.

AXT Inc. [AXTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155 million, or 66.00% of AXTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,284,657, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,721,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.11 million in AXTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.25 million in AXTI stock with ownership of nearly 6.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AXT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in AXT Inc. [NASDAQ:AXTI] by around 3,890,767 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,029,373 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 20,268,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,188,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,046,184 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 287,910 shares during the same period.