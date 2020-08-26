Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] moved up 7.91: Why It’s Important

Collier Creek Holdings [NYSE: CCH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.30%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Collier Creek Holdings Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details.

Collier Creek Holdings (“Collier Creek”) (NYSE: CCH, CCH.U, CCH WS), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities, Collier Creek’s extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., New York City Time (the “General Meeting”), will be held remotely by teleconference. The purpose of the General Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Business Combination Agreement, dated as of June 5, 2020 (as it may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Business Combination Agreement”), by and among Collier Creek, Utz Brands Holdings, LLC (“Utz”) and certain holders of Utz.

The General Meeting will be accessible by dialing (833) 792-4157 (toll free—North America) or (209) 940-8048 (International) and entering passcode 7238758. Shareholders will be able to ask questions of Collier Creek management via the conference line. .

Over the last 12 months, CCH stock rose by 49.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $660.00 million, with 44.00 million shares outstanding and 41.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, CCH stock reached a trading volume of 1379299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Collier Creek Holdings [CCH]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Collier Creek Holdings shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collier Creek Holdings is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 168.54.

CCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, CCH shares gained by 11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.43 for Collier Creek Holdings [CCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.79, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Collier Creek Holdings Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CCH is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] managed to generate an average of $2,658,104 per employee.

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] Insider Position Details

52 institutional holders increased their position in Collier Creek Holdings [NYSE:CCH] by around 23,329,591 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 21,406,198 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,511,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,224,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,986,127 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 12,314,486 shares during the same period.