CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] is 128.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on August 19, 2020 that CleanSpark, Inc. and International Land Alliance Announce Microgrid Development Agreement.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), (“the Company”) a diversified software and services company and, International Land Alliance (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or “International”) an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California, are pleased to announce project deployments to be executed as part their exclusive agreement. According to the latest agreement, CleanSpark will provide sustainable power solutions to ILAL’s portfolio of properties. Under this phase International has agreed that CleanSpark will provide microgrid power solutions to more than 400 unique residential resort properties.

The phase is expected to be executed as follows; CleanSpark will provide microgrid solutions which will deliver power to 252 fully ‘off-grid’ cabins in the exclusive Valle Divino development in Ensenada, Baja, Mexico. CleanSpark will also provide sustainable power solutions to 152 luxury villas within the Plaza Bajamar project in conjunction with local grid power. It is anticipated that these projects will be deployed over the next 36 months as the residences are constructed. .

A sum of 1548774 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.12M shares. CleanSpark Inc. shares reached a high of $12.37 and dropped to a low of $11.75 until finishing in the latest session at $12.25.

The one-year CLSK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.94. The average equity rating for CLSK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

CLSK Stock Performance Analysis:

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 149.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 331.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.85 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CleanSpark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.97 and a Gross Margin at -87.19. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -576.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -49.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -136.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$1,305,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

CLSK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.80% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 28,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TOWNSQUARE CAPITAL LLC, holding 24,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in CLSK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 87,215 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 64,553 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 9,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,276 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 64,553 shares during the same period.