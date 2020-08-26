Wednesday, August 26, 2020
type here...
Finance

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain 30.23% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Companies

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain 238.55% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
At Home Group Inc. price plunged by -1.53 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on August 19, 2020 that At Home...
Read more
Companies

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] moved down -2.38: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
1Life Healthcare Inc. loss -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $28.30 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Fiserv Inc. [FISV] reaches 67.06B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Fiserv Inc. loss -2.17% or -2.23 points to close at $100.44 with a heavy trading volume of 5468333 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

Collier Creek Holdings [CCH] moved up 7.91: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Collier Creek Holdings stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] price plunged by -3.54 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Cinedigm Network’s Newly Launched So… Real Is Now Available On Free, Live Streaming Service, STIRR.

Cinedigm Expands Its Channel Portfolio As It Continues To Expand Into Free Ad Supported Television Services.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today’s launch of the Company’s So…Real on STIRR, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free live and on-demand streaming service. Cinedigm’s The Bob Ross Channel, CONtv and The Dove Channel are also available on STIRR.

A sum of 1004868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.48M shares. Cinedigm Corp. shares reached a high of $0.9473 and dropped to a low of $0.9101 until finishing in the latest session at $0.91.

The average equity rating for CIDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2015, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $3.25, while B. Riley & Co. kept a Buy rating on CIDM stock. On November 04, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CIDM shares from 2.30 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90.

CIDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.75. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -41.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.91 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7024, while it was recorded at 0.9823 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9702 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinedigm Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

CIDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinedigm Corp. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.30% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,377,394, which is approximately 366.603% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 818,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in CIDM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.69 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -26.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 3,488,606 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 808,756 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 880,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,178,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 881,693 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 541,156 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of SVMK Inc. [SVMK] reaches 3.26B – now what?
Next articleA10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] Stock trading around $8.91 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Is Currently 8.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Dougherty & Company lifts AXT Inc. [AXTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
AXT Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

One Stop Systems Inc. [OSS] Revenue clocked in at $58.30 million, up 38.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
One Stop Systems Inc. price surged by 19.66 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on August 24, 2020 that OSS Receives...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $26. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. gained 1.38% or 0.33 points to close at $24.31 with a heavy trading volume of 1501186 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] gaining to $640. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Charter Communications Inc. closed the trading session at $609.75 on 08/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $604.41,...
Read more
Industry

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] Revenue clocked in at $3.30 billion, up 26.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Hologic Inc. jumped around 0.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $66.11 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Is Currently 8.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.87% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] moved down -2.38: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
1Life Healthcare Inc. loss -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $28.30 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $26. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. gained 1.38% or 0.33 points to close at $24.31 with a heavy trading volume of 1501186 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Market Analysts see Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] gaining to $640. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Charter Communications Inc. closed the trading session at $609.75 on 08/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $604.41,...
Read more

Popular Category