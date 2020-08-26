Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Revenue clocked in at $147.20 million, up 154.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] jumped around 3.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $96.77 at the close of the session, up 3.38%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Bill.com and Intuit QuickBooks Extend Partnership to Seamlessly Integrate Bill.com Application into QuickBooks Online Advanced.

The combined solution with enhanced capabilities is available now for mid-sized businesses and will be jointly marketed and promoted by both companies.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and mid-sized businesses, has extended its long-standing partnership with Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the makers of QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint. The enhanced partnership will add advanced bill payment and workflow automation capabilities for QuickBooks Online Advanced customers as part of Intuit’s application ecosystem, in addition to continued support for the Simple Bill Pay service in QuickBooks Online.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock is now 154.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BILL Stock saw the intraday high of $97.0318 and lowest of $90.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.79, which means current price is +309.87% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 1497049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $93.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.82.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.13% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.24, while it was recorded at 95.99 for the last single week of trading.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.05 and a Gross Margin at +72.39. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$13,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to -3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $5,591 million, or 92.50% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,855,785, which is approximately 339.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,556,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $537.66 million in BILL stocks shares; and AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, L.L.C., currently with $389.21 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -47.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 25,958,643 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 11,988,775 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,825,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,772,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,860,206 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,286 shares during the same period.