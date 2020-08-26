Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Ball Corporation [BLL] Stock trading around $77.47 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.45%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Ball Aerospace Completes Successful Small Satellite, Green Fuel Mission.

Ball Aerospace is the primary contractor for NASA’s Green Propellant Infusion Mission.

Ball Aerospace has successfully completed on-orbit testing of NASA’s Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM), which included ASCENT, a non-toxic, high-performance propellant developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), on board a Ball-built small satellite.

Over the last 12 months, BLL stock dropped by -1.64%. The one-year Ball Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.44. The average equity rating for BLL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.02 billion, with 325.99 million shares outstanding and 324.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, BLL stock reached a trading volume of 1067348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corporation [BLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLL shares is $80.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $77 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLL in the course of the last twelve months was 266.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corporation [BLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, BLL shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Ball Corporation [BLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.86, while it was recorded at 76.60 for the last single week of trading, and 69.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.51. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for BLL is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.18. Additionally, BLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corporation [BLL] managed to generate an average of $30,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BLL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 10.45%.

Ball Corporation [BLL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,002 million, or 86.20% of BLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,070,373, which is approximately -3.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,880,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in BLL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.88 billion in BLL stock with ownership of nearly -1.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL] by around 22,982,463 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 20,185,829 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 227,928,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,097,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,177,598 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,130 shares during the same period.

