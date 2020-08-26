B. Riley FBR Upgrade LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTH] closed the trading session at $2.68 on 08/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.5101, while the highest price level was $2.80. The company report on August 13, 2020 that LightPath Technologies Announced Upcoming Investor Events.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Scheduled for September 10, 2020.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) (“LightPath,” the “Company,” or “we”), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced the following upcoming investor events:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 269.66 percent and weekly performance of -7.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 869.28K shares, LPTH reached to a volume of 3281330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTH shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2017, representing the official price target for LightPath Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on LPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightPath Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPTH in the course of the last twelve months was 138.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

LPTH stock trade performance evaluation

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, LPTH shares dropped by -22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.05 and a Gross Margin at +33.48. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.94.

Return on Total Capital for LPTH is now -0.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.80. Additionally, LPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] managed to generate an average of -$7,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.LightPath Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTH.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 25.90% of LPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTH stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,350,084, which is approximately -17.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 831,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in LPTH stocks shares; and EAM INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $2.13 million in LPTH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTH] by around 2,660,364 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 416,863 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,559,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,637,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,314 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 10,114 shares during the same period.