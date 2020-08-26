Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] Is Currently 2.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AAXN] gained 2.38% or 1.98 points to close at $85.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1040749 shares. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Announcing Axon Auto-Transcribe with Hypermedia Player: Accelerating Evidence Review.

Fredericton Police Force in Canada, Rowlett Police Department and Ector County District Attorney’s office in Texas are first to deploy Axon’s newest advanced AI-powered tool.

Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies today announced that the first two features of Axon Auto-Transcribe are now available to agencies. Fredericton Police Force in Canada, Rowlett Police Department and Ector County District Attorney’s office are the first to announce their deployment of Axon Auto-Transcribe as part of Axon’s customer early access program. The tools, named Review Assistant and Transcription Assistant, use artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the review and transcription of evidence, generating significant time and cost saving benefits for agencies. Instead of viewing video, audio and text as separate elements from an incident, Axon Auto-Transcribe unifies these elements into one “hypermedia player” enabling powerful connections and efficiencies. Axon Auto-Transcribe is available now within Axon’s digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence (Evidence.com). To learn more visit: https://www.axon.com/products/auto-transcribe.

It opened the trading session at $83.26, the shares rose to $87.51 and dropped to $82.8637, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAXN points out that the company has recorded 6.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, AAXN reached to a volume of 1040749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAXN shares is $102.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $90 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Axon Enterprise Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $78, while Imperial Capital kept a In-line rating on AAXN stock. On February 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAXN shares from 88 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAXN in the course of the last twelve months was 117.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for AAXN stock

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, AAXN shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.47, while it was recorded at 82.76 for the last single week of trading, and 78.68 for the last 200 days.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.96 and a Gross Margin at +57.88. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.17.

Return on Total Capital for AAXN is now -1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.95. Additionally, AAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN] managed to generate an average of $667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axon Enterprise Inc. [AAXN]

There are presently around $4,556 million, or 85.30% of AAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAXN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,555,660, which is approximately -11.143% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,748,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.91 million in AAXN stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $361.26 million in AAXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AAXN] by around 8,336,329 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 6,949,672 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 38,172,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,458,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAXN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,794,954 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 462,393 shares during the same period.