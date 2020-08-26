Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] Revenue clocked in at $2.84 billion, up 16.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS Earns 2020 Contact Center Technology Award For Enabling its Global Customers To Deliver World Class Experiences.

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced that its Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solution has been named a 2020 Contact Center Technology Award winner by CUSTOMER magazine. The award honors a product or service’s ability to help enterprises and outsourced contact centers deliver world class customer experiences.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) is powering organizations’ customer experience centers by providing customer and workforce engagement solutions to connect and orchestrate all the touchpoints throughout the customer journey while leveraging the power of AI, insights, knowledge and resources from across the organization. This enables users to deliver not only the right customer experience but also the right employee experience for those supporting the customer journeys.

A sum of 1132056 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Avaya Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $15.95 and dropped to a low of $15.47 until finishing in the latest session at $15.68.

The one-year AVYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.3. The average equity rating for AVYA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVYA shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVYA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AVYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, AVYA shares gained by 29.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.44, while it was recorded at 16.05 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avaya Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.24 and a Gross Margin at +48.94. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.24.

Return on Total Capital for AVYA is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.38. Additionally, AVYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 238.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] managed to generate an average of -$84,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AVYA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avaya Holdings Corp. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 6.30%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,485 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 9,108,095, which is approximately -14.954% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,861,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.94 million in AVYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $105.64 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly -4.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 13,585,566 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 19,854,244 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 61,261,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,701,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,577,149 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,632,554 shares during the same period.