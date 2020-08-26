Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] Is Currently 9.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ameresco Inc. [NYSE: AMRC] price surged by 9.72 percent to reach at $3.03.

A sum of 1017548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 356.00K shares. Ameresco Inc. shares reached a high of $34.86 and dropped to a low of $30.97 until finishing in the latest session at $34.20.

The one-year AMRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.04. The average equity rating for AMRC stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRC shares is $36.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ameresco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameresco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameresco Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

AMRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.44. With this latest performance, AMRC shares gained by 19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 31.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ameresco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.71 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Ameresco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMRC is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.52. Additionally, AMRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] managed to generate an average of $39,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Ameresco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AMRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameresco Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameresco Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $649 million, or 67.10% of AMRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,154,805, which is approximately 4.185% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 2,142,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.28 million in AMRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.61 million in AMRC stock with ownership of nearly 0.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameresco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Ameresco Inc. [NYSE:AMRC] by around 2,604,592 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,757,033 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,617,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,978,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,019 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 191,646 shares during the same period.