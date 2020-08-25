Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] Revenue clocked in at $2.99 billion, down -44.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE: WYND] price surged by 5.84 percent to reach at $1.59. The company report on August 17, 2020 that RCI Unveils The ‘New Shape Of Travel™’: A New Suite Of Services, Access, And Expertise For Four Million Vacation Exchange Members.

New offerings from vacation exchange pioneer further evolve today’s timeshare ownership to deliver year-round travel benefits for members.

RCI, the world’s premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, announced today it is launching a new suite of travel services and experiences for its members and affiliates as part of a new brand profile.

A sum of 1938485 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares reached a high of $29.04 and dropped to a low of $26.91 until finishing in the latest session at $28.81.

The one-year WYND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.36. The average equity rating for WYND stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYND shares is $38.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYND stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $25 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Destinations Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYND in the course of the last twelve months was 47.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

WYND Stock Performance Analysis:

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, WYND shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.08, while it was recorded at 27.94 for the last single week of trading, and 36.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wyndham Destinations Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.46 and a Gross Margin at +32.43. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for WYND is now 16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Additionally, WYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] managed to generate an average of $21,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

WYND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Destinations Inc. go to -9.67%.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,241 million, or 95.40% of WYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,051,488, which is approximately -9.698% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,843,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.97 million in WYND stocks shares; and IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT, currently with $129.05 million in WYND stock with ownership of nearly 4.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE:WYND] by around 15,854,877 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 13,094,951 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 48,849,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,798,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYND stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,400,979 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,453,444 shares during the same period.