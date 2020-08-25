Wolfe Research lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] surged by $1.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $36.76 during the day while it closed the day at $36.75. The company report on August 18, 2020 that U.S. Bank Outlines Details of $15 Million Rebuild and Transform Fund.

The U.S. Bank Foundation fund supports leaders of color and addresses inequities, with initial $5 million going toward Twin Cities.

U.S. Bank announced today details of a $15 million Rebuild and Transform Fund, which will help small businesses impacted by civil unrest and support organizations working to address systemic economic and racial inequities. The U.S. Bank Foundation will make philanthropic investments in Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) – led organizations, with a priority on Black-led nonprofits. The initial $5 million in grants will be distributed in the Twin Cities as general operating support and will include funding to grantees to support trauma care for staff or residents in impacted areas. The Fund is part of the bank’s previously announced $116 million commitment to address social and economic inequities.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also loss -0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has inclined by 2.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.54% and lost -38.02% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $55.99 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.07M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5241100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $42.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. On April 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USB shares from 35 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.70.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.91, while it was recorded at 36.01 for the last single week of trading, and 44.15 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.33. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.70.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.55. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $98,850 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 2.24%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,402 million, or 75.90% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,961,832, which is approximately -0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,111,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.7 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 596 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 73,480,775 shares. Additionally, 767 investors decreased positions by around 77,690,475 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 975,415,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,126,586,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,864,028 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 6,541,051 shares during the same period.