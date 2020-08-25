why Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.53

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] jumped around 1.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.05 at the close of the session, up 6.11%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Synovus Makes $1 Million Contribution to UNCF, Names Scholarship Fund in Honor of State Representative Calvin Smyre.

Synovus today announced a $1 million contribution to UNCF (United Negro College Fund) for the establishment of The Synovus/Calvin Smyre Scholarship Fund. The fund will provide scholarships for African American students to attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other institutions of higher education in Synovus’ five-state footprint.

Synovus Financial Corp. stock is now -43.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNV Stock saw the intraday high of $22.09 and lowest of $20.745 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.32, which means current price is +102.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SNV reached a trading volume of 1023781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNV shares is $25.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $37 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Synovus Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $41, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on SNV stock. On September 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SNV shares from 40 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synovus Financial Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, SNV shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 21.16 for the last single week of trading, and 26.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.82. Synovus Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.43.

Return on Total Capital for SNV is now 10.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.49. Additionally, SNV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] managed to generate an average of $104,617 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synovus Financial Corp. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synovus Financial Corp. go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $2,617 million, or 81.00% of SNV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,964,089, which is approximately 1.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,463,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.87 million in SNV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $194.14 million in SNV stock with ownership of nearly -15.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synovus Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV] by around 16,267,313 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 14,525,205 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 87,902,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,695,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,369,803 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,623,364 shares during the same period.