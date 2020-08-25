why Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $106.50

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] jumped around 2.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $87.13 at the close of the session, up 3.41%.

Boston Properties Inc. stock is now -36.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXP Stock saw the intraday high of $87.20 and lowest of $83.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 147.83, which means current price is +21.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 1358475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $106.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 38.93.

How has BXP stock performed recently?

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.80, while it was recorded at 85.29 for the last single week of trading, and 110.81 for the last 200 days.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.55 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.58.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 3.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.25. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $686,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Properties Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

There are presently around $13,168 million, or 98.30% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,192,241, which is approximately 4.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,092,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.14 billion in BXP stock with ownership of nearly 22.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 23,728,034 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 21,651,350 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 105,746,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,125,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,266,710 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,218 shares during the same period.