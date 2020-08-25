Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Stock trading around $5.71 per share: What’s Next?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.06%.

Over the last 12 months, TWO stock dropped by -56.41%. The one-year Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.09. The average equity rating for TWO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.56 billion, with 273.60 million shares outstanding and 271.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, TWO stock reached a trading volume of 3024709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.57.

TWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.73 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Two Harbors Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.10 and a Gross Margin at +92.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.06.

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now 1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.34. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

TWO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -6.76%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $988 million, or 65.10% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,978,583, which is approximately 56.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,447,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.31 million in TWO stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $47.14 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 387.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 51,419,307 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 53,293,102 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 68,257,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,969,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,467,721 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 28,906,411 shares during the same period.