Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] Stock trading around $18.33 per share: What’s Next?

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ODT] loss -45.35% or -15.21 points to close at $18.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3326452 shares. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Odonate Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-line Results from CONTESSA, a Phase 3 Study of Tesetaxel in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

CONTESSA Achieved Primary Endpoint – Tesetaxel Plus a Reduced Dose of Capecitabine Significantly Improved Progression-free Survival (PFS) Versus the Approved Dose of Capecitabine Alone (Hazard Ratio=0.716; p=0.003).

Median PFS Was 9.8 Months for Tesetaxel Plus a Reduced Dose of Capecitabine Versus 6.9 Months for the Approved Dose of Capecitabine Alone, an Improvement of 2.9 Months.

It opened the trading session at $24.51, the shares rose to $24.94 and dropped to $18.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ODT points out that the company has recorded -42.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 98.10K shares, ODT reached to a volume of 3326452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODT shares is $43.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

Trading performance analysis for ODT stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.78. With this latest performance, ODT shares dropped by -49.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.39 for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.47, while it was recorded at 31.46 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ODT is now -79.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, ODT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] managed to generate an average of -$735,691 per employee.Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]

There are presently around $563 million, or 96.80% of ODT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,075,269, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,363,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.65 million in ODT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $36.32 million in ODT stock with ownership of nearly 5.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ODT] by around 946,274 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,071,148 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 28,676,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,694,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,864 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 18,263 shares during the same period.