Morgan Stanley Downgrade Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] gained 7.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2020 that UNITY Biotechnology Announces 12-week data from UBX0101 Phase 2 Clinical Study in Patients with Painful Osteoarthritis of the Knee.

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced the 12-week results from the Phase 2 study of UBX0101, a p53/MDM2 interaction inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe painful osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. There was no statistically significant difference between any arm of UBX0101 and placebo at the 12-week endpoint for change from baseline in WOMAC-A, an established measurement of pain in OA. Given these results, UNITY does not anticipate progressing UBX0101 into pivotal studies and will narrow the company’s near-term focus to its ongoing ophthalmologic and neurologic disease programs.

“Osteoarthritis of the knee is a debilitating disease for many individuals,” said Jamie Dananberg, M.D., chief medical officer of UNITY. “While we are disappointed in the outcome of the 12-week results of the Phase 2 study of UBX0101, I would like to acknowledge our team’s hard work and commitment to executing a robust study that has provided clear results.”.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. represents 49.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $168.27 million with the latest information. UBX stock price has been found in the range of $2.72 to $3.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, UBX reached a trading volume of 5030761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $33 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 1.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for UBX stock

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.13. With this latest performance, UBX shares dropped by -61.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.87 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.54, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for UBX is now -64.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, UBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] managed to generate an average of -$838,541 per employee.Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $80 million, or 76.30% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,098,817, which is approximately 6.057% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,803,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.13 million in UBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.23 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly 30.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 3,438,211 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 372,240 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,330,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,140,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,815 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 169,746 shares during the same period.