Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] Stock trading around $1.49 per share: What’s Next?

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNLO] closed the trading session at $1.49 on 08/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.46, while the highest price level was $1.58. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Menlo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Conference Call Today at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) (“Menlo” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.89 percent and weekly performance of -9.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, MNLO reached to a volume of 2042164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on MNLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

MNLO stock trade performance evaluation

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.15. With this latest performance, MNLO shares dropped by -9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7550, while it was recorded at 1.5660 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0951 for the last 200 days.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MNLO is now -73.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.02. Additionally, MNLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] managed to generate an average of -$1,842,575 per employee.Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNLO.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $125 million, or 52.40% of MNLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNLO stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,876,410, which is approximately 244.671% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,213,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.24 million in MNLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.43 million in MNLO stock with ownership of nearly 587.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNLO] by around 57,765,114 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 7,084,950 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,300,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,150,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNLO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,744,872 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,517,119 shares during the same period.