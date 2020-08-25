Market cap of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] reaches 14.89B – now what?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.04 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) today announced that certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates (“TA”), The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) and 22C Capital LLC (together with TA and Carlyle, the “Selling Stockholders”), have priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,938,379 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock at a price to the public of $37.00 per share. This represents an increase of 2,938,379 shares from the previously announced offering size of 12,000,000 shares. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,240,756 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

ZoomInfo is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering, will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale, and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than the underwriting discounts.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 2453878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $54.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.53, while it was recorded at 37.59 for the last single week of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 48.68%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 147,041,852 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,041,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,041,852 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.