Market cap of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] reaches 52.15M – now what?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] slipped around -0.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.99 at the close of the session, down -8.70%. The company report on August 24, 2020 that ShiftPixy Announces New Alliance with US Wellness.

– US Wellness to immediately place 9,000 nurses on the ShiftPixy platform –– Near-term future plans expected to double scale –.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based gig engagement platform provider, today announced an important nationwide alliance with US Wellness, a provider of employee wellness programs with a comprehensive suite of services designed to engage and inspire employees toward achieving their wellness goals. Through the alliance, US Wellness will immediately place 9,000 of its nurses on the ShiftPixy human capital management platform, with near-term plans expected to double that staff volume.

ShiftPixy Inc. stock is now -53.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PIXY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.72 and lowest of $3.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.50, which means current price is +24.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, PIXY reached a trading volume of 5293253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has PIXY stock performed recently?

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, PIXY shares dropped by -18.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.05 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: TOWERPOINT WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 80,000, which is approximately 377.612% of the company’s market cap and around 77.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in PIXY stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $100000.0 in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 164,629 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 36,788 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 18,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,658 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 36,788 shares during the same period.