Market cap of Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] reaches 194.32M – now what?

Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ: PVAC] price surged by 5.89 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Penn Virginia Announces Retirement of John A. Brooks and Appointment of Darrin J. Henke as President, CEO and Director.

Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced the concurrent retirement of John A. Brooks and appointment of Darrin J. Henke as President, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Director of the Company, effective immediately.

“The Board is thankful for John’s years of service and leadership. He steadied us during a challenging period in the industry,” said Darin G. Holderness, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Under his leadership, Penn Virginia implemented significantly improved drilling and completions operations and positioned us well for the future. He has been a tremendous asset to Penn Virginia, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”.

A sum of 1036907 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. Penn Virginia Corporation shares reached a high of $11.35 and dropped to a low of $10.50 until finishing in the latest session at $10.96.

The one-year PVAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.36. The average equity rating for PVAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVAC shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Penn Virginia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on PVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn Virginia Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

PVAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.99. With this latest performance, PVAC shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 11.80 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn Virginia Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.24 and a Gross Margin at +43.43. Penn Virginia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for PVAC is now 17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.17. Additionally, PVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] managed to generate an average of $750,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Penn Virginia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PVAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn Virginia Corporation posted 1.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn Virginia Corporation go to 10.00%.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $118 million, or 73.80% of PVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,020,029, which is approximately -2.37% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,007,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.05 million in PVAC stocks shares; and SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P., currently with $10.97 million in PVAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn Virginia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ:PVAC] by around 1,497,891 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,316,830 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,979,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,794,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVAC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 632,773 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,370,098 shares during the same period.