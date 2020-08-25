Market Analysts see Kellogg Company [K] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $68.89 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that New Back-To-School Challenges Await Students This Fall, Rice Krispies Treats® Survey Helps Parents Pinpoint When Kids Need More Love.

Actress, TV Host and Mom of Three Vanessa Lachey & Parenting Expert Lori Gottlieb Debut Limited-Edition Kits to Help Parents Show They Care, Especially During 12 Meaningful Moments.

This back-to-school season is not in any lesson plan. From children spending time away from home to parents moonlighting as teachers and coaches, everyone needs a little more love right now. A national survey by Rice Krispies Treats with real parents and kids uncovered the key moments when our kids might crave a little extra love this school year — and parents might not realize it.1.

Kellogg Company stock is now -0.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $69.06 and lowest of $68.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.88, which means current price is +30.82% above from all time high which was touched on 07/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, K reached a trading volume of 1599439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $71.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Consumer Edge Research analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on K stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for K shares from 51 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 69.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.82, while it was recorded at 69.25 for the last single week of trading, and 65.75 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.61. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.07.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 12.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 308.30. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 277.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $30,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 1.75%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $20,483 million, or 87.90% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 61,531,838, which is approximately -0.966% of the company’s market cap and around 17.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,326,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in K stocks shares; and KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH, currently with $1.63 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -0.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 26,197,223 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 21,178,065 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 249,947,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,322,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,018,351 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,478,946 shares during the same period.