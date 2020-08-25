Market Analysts see Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $138.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Caterpillar and CalAmp Extend Relationship on Industrial IoT Solutions.

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, is extending its relationship with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to facilitate the company’s continued expansion of connected assets, including the migration of several existing fleets to 4G LTE.

Under terms of the agreement, CalAmp will continue to deliver 4G devices, including replacement devices, to accelerate the migration of Caterpillar’s connected assets to more ubiquitous connectivity, including LTE.

Caterpillar Inc. represents 541.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.45 billion with the latest information. CAT stock price has been found in the range of $136.80 to $139.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2515312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $142.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.59 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.85, while it was recorded at 138.20 for the last single week of trading, and 129.56 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.48. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $59,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 2.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to -3.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $50,503 million, or 68.50% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,935,970, which is approximately -6.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 44,137,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.97 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 3.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 672 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 21,011,622 shares. Additionally, 743 investors decreased positions by around 24,543,208 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 319,271,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,826,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,048,352 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,583 shares during the same period.