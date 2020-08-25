Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell -58.31% so far this year. What now?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.95%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that GTCR and TerSera Therapeutics Announce Acquisition of Xermelo.

Acquisition Further Expands TerSera’s Portfolio in Oncology.

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that its TerSera Therapeutics LLC (“TerSera”) portfolio company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the product Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl) from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Lexicon”; NASDAQ:LXRX) for an upfront purchase price of approximately $159 million plus potential milestone payments based on development and commercialization of Xermelo in a new indication.

Over the last 12 months, LXRX stock rose by 33.08%. The one-year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.93. The average equity rating for LXRX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $190.59 million, with 107.07 million shares outstanding and 101.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, LXRX stock reached a trading volume of 1168747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on LXRX stock. On July 29, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for LXRX shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

LXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, LXRX shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9076, while it was recorded at 1.7940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6534 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.81 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.40.

Return on Total Capital for LXRX is now 58.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 286.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LXRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] managed to generate an average of $707,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

LXRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 1.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 167.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXRX.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXRX stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 60,240,864, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,019,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.06 million in LXRX stocks shares; and ULYS, L.L.C., currently with $7.48 million in LXRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX] by around 7,898,574 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,205,982 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 94,570,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,674,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXRX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,797,173 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,414,130 shares during the same period.