J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] Revenue clocked in at $1.41 billion, down -25.49% YTD: What’s Next?

J2 Global Inc. [NASDAQ: JCOM] plunged by -$2.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $71.97 during the day while it closed the day at $69.82. The company report on August 23, 2020 that ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds J2 Global, Inc. Investors of Important September 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – JCOM.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 8, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for J2 Global investors under the federal securities laws.

J2 Global Inc. stock has also loss -0.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCOM stock has declined by -8.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.14% and lost -25.49% year-on date.

The market cap for JCOM stock reached $3.42 billion, with 46.85 million shares outstanding and 44.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 888.24K shares, JCOM reached a trading volume of 1265838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCOM shares is $97.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for J2 Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $78 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for J2 Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on JCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J2 Global Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JCOM stock trade performance evaluation

J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, JCOM shares gained by 25.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.76, while it was recorded at 70.90 for the last single week of trading, and 80.99 for the last 200 days.

J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +64.23. J2 Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.69.

Return on Total Capital for JCOM is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.46. Additionally, JCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] managed to generate an average of $69,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.J2 Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J2 Global Inc. posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J2 Global Inc. go to 8.00%.

J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,496 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,624,399, which is approximately 1.21% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,459,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.37 million in JCOM stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $167.59 million in JCOM stock with ownership of nearly 6.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J2 Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in J2 Global Inc. [NASDAQ:JCOM] by around 5,918,991 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 5,434,928 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 38,714,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,068,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCOM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 865,969 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 421,660 shares during the same period.