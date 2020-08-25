Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Stock trading around $10.60 per share: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.28%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2020 Assets Under Management.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,195.3 billion, an increase of 4.4% versus previous month-end. The firm achieved total net inflows of $5.1 billion this month. Overall net long-term inflows were $4.0 billion driven by net long-term inflows in the institutional channel of $5.9 billion from all regions and asset classes during the month, reflecting the global and diversified nature of our pipeline. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.1 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $38 billion. FX increased AUM by $7.3 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $1,176.6 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $883.5 billion.

Over the last 12 months, IVZ stock dropped by -32.14%. The one-year Invesco Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.26. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.81 billion, with 460.10 million shares outstanding and 375.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, IVZ stock reached a trading volume of 3690840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $10.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on IVZ stock. On January 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for IVZ shares from 22 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.32.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.95 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.34. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.61. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $78,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

IVZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -11.50%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,121 million, or 84.60% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,389,114, which is approximately 12.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,456,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.44 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $285.14 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly -8.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 31,603,660 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 43,576,463 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 219,261,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,441,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,051,748 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 11,944,969 shares during the same period.