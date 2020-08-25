H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] – find out why.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.63 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Acorda Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) today provided a business update and reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We were pleased with INBRIJA’s performance in the second quarter, especially in light of the significant disruption of COVID-19. Net sales increased by 7% over the first quarter, and dispensed cartons, which reflect actual demand, increased by 13%. This trend continued into July, with dispensed cartons increasing 8% over June, to the highest number since the beginning of the launch,” said Ron Cohen, M.D., Acorda’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also saw several indications that our programs to improve the experience of patients and physicians are having a positive effect. INBRIJA new prescription requests, which declined dramatically beginning in mid-March, began to rebound in late April and have continued to increase through July. We also saw a 6% increase in new prescribers in the quarter, and the percent of new prescription requests that converted to filled prescriptions increased to 75%, up from 57% in Q1, the highest rate since launch.”.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -11.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACOR stock has declined by -28.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.12% and lost -72.54% year-on date.

The market cap for ACOR stock reached $26.81 million, with 47.71 million shares outstanding and 47.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ACOR reached a trading volume of 2208329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ACOR shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

ACOR stock trade performance evaluation

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, ACOR shares dropped by -26.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7254, while it was recorded at 0.5998 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2661 for the last 200 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.56. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.87.

Return on Total Capital for ACOR is now -14.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.16. Additionally, ACOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] managed to generate an average of -$793,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. go to 29.00%.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 61.50% of ACOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,007,747, which is approximately -9.552% of the company’s market cap and around 1.49% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,850,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in ACOR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.07 million in ACOR stock with ownership of nearly -31.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR] by around 3,023,314 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 22,651,446 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 1,370,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,304,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACOR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,991 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,967,439 shares during the same period.