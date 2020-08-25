Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: GEN] price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Genesis HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Company Provides COVID-19 Update.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (NYSE:GEN), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update regarding the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on its business.

A sum of 1064352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $0.70 and dropped to a low of $0.6601 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The average equity rating for GEN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $3 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Genesis Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7748, while it was recorded at 0.6982 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1450 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genesis Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Healthcare Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 433.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Healthcare Inc. go to 10.00%.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 25.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,438,999, which is approximately 43.449% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,312,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 million in GEN stocks shares; and V3 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.27 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly -34.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:GEN] by around 3,764,507 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 12,229,511 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,281,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,275,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,364 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,283,372 shares during the same period.