Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] Is Currently 9.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] price surged by 9.68 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on August 14, 2020 that USA TODAY Names “100 Women of the Century” to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

USA TODAY spotlights 100 notable women as “Women of the Century,” as part of effort to commemorate the 100th anniversary the 19th Amendment. In addition, more than 260 Gannett properties combine forces to recognize 500+ women with outstanding achievements in fields including arts, literature, civil rights, sports, science and education.

USA TODAY, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), names “100 Women of the Century” as part of its ongoing “Women of the Century” project to recognize the accomplishments of American women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. USA TODAY selected 100 influential women for its national list, and USA TODAY NETWORK properties across the country recognized more than 500 notable women across every state, the District of Columbia and the inhabited U.S. territories.

A sum of 2131624 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. Gannett Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $1.76 and dropped to a low of $1.56 until finishing in the latest session at $1.70.

The average equity rating for GCI stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock. On November 02, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for GCI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, GCI shares gained by 7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5384, while it was recorded at 1.6440 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4129 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +36.21. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 3.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.82. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$5,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gannett Co. Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -358.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCI.

There are presently around $147 million, or 64.00% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,357,206, which is approximately -6.578% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,653,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.11 million in GCI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $12.36 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly -22.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 7,547,210 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 33,420,033 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 45,395,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,363,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 568,057 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,122,616 shares during the same period.