For The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE], UBS sees a rise to $26. What next?

The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ: PLCE] gained 7.07% on the last trading session, reaching $23.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2020 that The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE) today announced that, in conjunction with the release of its second quarter 2020 financial results, you are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast, visit http://investor.childrensplace.com. An archive of the webcast can be accessed two hours after the live call has concluded.

The Children’s Place Inc. represents 14.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $339.39 million with the latest information. PLCE stock price has been found in the range of $21.05 to $23.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 954.63K shares, PLCE reached a trading volume of 2134737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

UBS have made an estimate for The Children’s Place Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $38 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for The Children’s Place Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $38, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on PLCE stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PLCE shares from 80 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Children’s Place Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLCE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.85. With this latest performance, PLCE shares dropped by -19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.69, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 45.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.47 and a Gross Margin at +31.03. The Children’s Place Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PLCE is now 17.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.07. Additionally, PLCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] managed to generate an average of $4,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.The Children’s Place Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Children’s Place Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Children’s Place Inc. go to -6.60%.

There are presently around $436 million, or 95.00% of PLCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,293,604, which is approximately 5.239% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,501,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.99 million in PLCE stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $29.21 million in PLCE stock with ownership of nearly -4.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Children’s Place Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ:PLCE] by around 4,097,287 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 6,091,292 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,532,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,721,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLCE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,320,705 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,279 shares during the same period.