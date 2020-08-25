Evercore ISI lifts Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LDOS] traded at a low on 08/21/20, posting a -2.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.17.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1046802 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at 2.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for LDOS stock reached $12.94 billion, with 142.00 million shares outstanding and 141.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, LDOS reached a trading volume of 1046802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDOS shares is $117.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Leidos Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LDOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leidos Holdings Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for LDOS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has LDOS stock performed recently?

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, LDOS shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.28, while it was recorded at 91.37 for the last single week of trading, and 96.57 for the last 200 days.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +13.95. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for LDOS is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.91. Additionally, LDOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] managed to generate an average of $19,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Leidos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leidos Holdings Inc. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LDOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leidos Holdings Inc. go to 10.93%.

Insider trade positions for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]

There are presently around $9,585 million, or 77.50% of LDOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LDOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,870,529, which is approximately -3.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 9,229,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.02 million in LDOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $805.6 million in LDOS stock with ownership of nearly -3.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leidos Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LDOS] by around 9,889,279 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 10,233,424 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 87,372,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,495,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LDOS stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,099 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,419,561 shares during the same period.