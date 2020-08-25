Edison International [EIX] Is Currently 2.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] gained 2.11% or 1.08 points to close at $52.34 with a heavy trading volume of 1396943 shares. The company report on August 7, 2020 that San Onofre Begins New Chapter as Fuel Transfer Operations End.

The decommissioning effort at the San Onofre nuclear plant achieved a major milestone today when the last of 73 spent nuclear fuel canisters was safely stored in the Holtec dry storage system. The fuel is now one step closer to being ready for relocation to an off-site facility when one becomes available. Currently, no such federally licensed facility exists.

Both wet storage of spent fuel in pools of water and dry storage in welded stainless-steel canisters are extremely safe. However, dry storage offers additional safety benefits: The dry storage systems at San Onofre have more than twice the seismic rating as the spent fuel pools, and dry storage requires no electricity because the fuel is convection cooled with ambient air.

It opened the trading session at $51.36, the shares rose to $52.37 and dropped to $50.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EIX points out that the company has recorded -30.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, EIX reached to a volume of 1396943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $69.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Edison International stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for EIX stock

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.95, while it was recorded at 51.72 for the last single week of trading, and 63.14 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +22.35. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.30. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $99,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Edison International [EIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edison International posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edison International [EIX]

There are presently around $17,541 million, or 91.00% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,055,337, which is approximately 23.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,383,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 0.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

311 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 44,954,762 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 33,085,581 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 257,101,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,142,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,907,423 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 7,572,769 shares during the same period.