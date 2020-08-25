Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell -50.87% so far this year. What now?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] traded at a high on 08/24/20, posting a 6.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.00. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Second Quarter Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.11 Per Share.

Second Quarter Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.24 Per Share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1132680 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at 6.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.89%.

The market cap for DHC stock reached $987.36 million, with 237.70 million shares outstanding and 234.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 1132680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.41.

How has DHC stock performed recently?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.90.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.96. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diversified Healthcare Trust posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

There are presently around $730 million, or 78.90% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,619,555, which is approximately 4.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,116,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.47 million in DHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $54.7 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly -2.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 28,319,256 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 23,319,925 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 130,948,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,587,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,831,382 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,085,486 shares during the same period.