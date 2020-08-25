Compass Point lifts Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] jumped around 0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.89 at the close of the session, up 3.14%. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (“Company”), the holding company for Investors Bank (“Bank”), reported net income of $42.6 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $39.5 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $46.6 million , or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income totaled $82.1 million , or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $94.8 million , or $0.36 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Investors Bancorp Inc. stock is now -33.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISBC Stock saw the intraday high of $7.92 and lowest of $7.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.74, which means current price is +25.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ISBC reached a trading volume of 1098173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISBC shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Investors Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Investors Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ISBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Investors Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISBC in the course of the last twelve months was 856.17.

How has ISBC stock performed recently?

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, ISBC shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.22. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for ISBC is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.33. Additionally, ISBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] managed to generate an average of $112,671 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Investors Bancorp Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Investors Bancorp Inc. go to 10.38%.

Insider trade positions for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]

There are presently around $1,447 million, or 74.70% of ISBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISBC stocks are: FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 22,583,243, which is approximately 3.581% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,204,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.31 million in ISBC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.02 million in ISBC stock with ownership of nearly -1.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC] by around 17,097,357 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 13,283,600 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 153,038,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,419,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISBC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,789,070 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,162,812 shares during the same period.