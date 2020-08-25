Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] Stock trading around $91.64 per share: What’s Next?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [AMEX: CBOE] closed the trading session at $91.64 on 08/21/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.01, while the highest price level was $92.38. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Innovator ETFs Lists First Defined Outcome Bond ETFs™, Marking New Era in Bond Investing.

With prices, issuance and duration near record highs, Innovator’s Defined Outcome Bond ETFs™ seek to provide exposure to bonds with known buffer levels against losses.

“TFJL” – Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF™ – JULY: Upside performance of TLT to a cap and maximum loss of 5% over the outcome period “TBJL” – Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF™ – JULY: Upside performance of TLT to a cap with a buffer against the initial 9% of losses over the outcome period .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.63 percent and weekly performance of 3.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 789.63K shares, CBOE reached to a volume of 1141821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBOE shares is $98.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBOE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $100 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $101, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CBOE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cboe Global Markets Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBOE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26.

CBOE stock trade performance evaluation

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, CBOE shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.93, while it was recorded at 90.06 for the last single week of trading, and 104.92 for the last 200 days.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.93.

Return on Total Capital for CBOE is now 12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.51. Additionally, CBOE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] managed to generate an average of $452,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBOE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. go to 2.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around 85.96% of CBOE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBOE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,151,074, which is approximately -1.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,760,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in CBOE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $821.36 million in CBOE stock with ownership of nearly -0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.