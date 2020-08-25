Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] moved down -12.84: Why It’s Important

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] slipped around -0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.90 at the close of the session, down -12.84%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Caladrius Biosciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Clinical programs advanced and expanded with strengthened cash position.

Conference call begins today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock is now -24.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLBS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.18 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.64, which means current price is +80.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 866.51K shares, CLBS reached a trading volume of 2112365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has CLBS stock performed recently?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.81. With this latest performance, CLBS shares dropped by -22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1766, while it was recorded at 2.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3151 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CLBS is now -77.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, CLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] managed to generate an average of -$717,074 per employee.Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings analysis for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBS.

Insider trade positions for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

There are presently around $3 million, or 16.60% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 858,986, which is approximately 101.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 253,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in CLBS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.14 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 534,157 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 9,778 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 827,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,371,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,465 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,770 shares during the same period.