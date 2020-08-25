Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Stock trading around $10.58 per share: What’s Next?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.71 during the day while it closed the day at $10.58. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 27, 2020.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s second quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the second quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company’s website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock has also loss -5.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANF stock has declined by -16.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.98% and lost -38.81% year-on date.

The market cap for ANF stock reached $656.70 million, with 62.54 million shares outstanding and 61.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 2496090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $12.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANF stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ANF shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 26.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ANF stock trade performance evaluation

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, ANF shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 10.29 for the last single week of trading, and 13.01 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.47 and a Gross Margin at +54.32. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.09.

Return on Total Capital for ANF is now 5.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.93. Additionally, ANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] managed to generate an average of $895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $658 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,941,558, which is approximately 3.924% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,608,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.91 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $55.01 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 8,840,713 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 10,647,117 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 42,673,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,160,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,279,368 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 918,091 shares during the same period.