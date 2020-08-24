why DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.06

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] gained 2.32% or 1.05 points to close at $46.28 with a heavy trading volume of 1801436 shares.

It opened the trading session at $45.45, the shares rose to $46.385 and dropped to $45.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DKS points out that the company has recorded 11.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -243.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 1801436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $47.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $54 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on DKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DKS stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.90, while it was recorded at 45.73 for the last single week of trading, and 38.48 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +29.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 13.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.05. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $7,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 169.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $3,240 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,674,516, which is approximately -0.711% of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,670,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.44 million in DKS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $203.43 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly 21.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 22,919,067 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 15,890,878 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 31,195,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,005,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,111,098 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,151,948 shares during the same period.