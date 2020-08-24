WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] Stock trading around $91.99 per share: What’s Next?

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that WEC Energy Group reports second-quarter results.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $241.6 million, or 76 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2020 — up from $235.7 million, or 74 cents per share, for the second quarter last year.

For the first six months of 2020, the company recorded net income of $694.1 million, or $2.19 per share — up from $655.8 million, or $2.07 per share, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Over the last 12 months, WEC stock dropped by -1.23%. The one-year WEC Energy Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.21. The average equity rating for WEC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.80 billion, with 315.40 million shares outstanding and 314.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, WEC stock reached a trading volume of 1349277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for WEC Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on WEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WEC Stock Performance Analysis:

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, WEC shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.69, while it was recorded at 91.81 for the last single week of trading, and 92.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WEC Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for WEC is now 6.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.17. Additionally, WEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] managed to generate an average of $151,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.WEC Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

WEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WEC Energy Group Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc. go to 5.92%.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,278 million, or 74.70% of WEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,693,876, which is approximately -4.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,850,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in WEC stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $1.69 billion in WEC stock with ownership of nearly 31.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WEC Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC] by around 12,691,498 shares. Additionally, 465 investors decreased positions by around 16,133,109 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 202,481,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,306,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 892,799 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150,882 shares during the same period.