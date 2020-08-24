VMware Inc. [VMW] is -8.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $138.85 at the close of the session, down -0.05%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that VMware Brings Kubernetes to Fusion 12 and Workstation 16 Releases.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today unveiled the newest versions of its VMware Fusion and VMware Workstation desktop hypervisor solutions. VMware’s updates support the changing needs of modern developers by extending the tools traditionally used to simplify workflows and expand capabilities of virtual machines (VMs) to container-based applications orchestrated with Kubernetes. The latest release of Fusion also introduces a new edition—Fusion Player—available with a free Personal Use license as well as offering a paid license for commercial use.

“Developers can now slipstream Kubernetes applications from test/dev into production,” said Lee Caswell, vice president, marketing, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware. “We’ve built a consistent CI/CD operational model that—with our free Player version—is available for all developers.”.

VMware Inc. stock is now -8.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VMW Stock saw the intraday high of $139.48 and lowest of $137.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 173.37, which means current price is +61.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 1044210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VMware Inc. [VMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $175.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $166, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on VMW stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VMW shares from 165 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VMW stock performed recently?

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, VMW shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.11, while it was recorded at 138.45 for the last single week of trading, and 142.13 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +83.36. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.31.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 82.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 169.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.05. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $206,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VMware Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for VMware Inc. [VMW]

There are presently around $11,023 million, or 71.10% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,476,729, which is approximately 8.837% of the company’s market cap and around 22.50% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 6,125,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.58 million in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $692.53 million in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 0.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 23,322,038 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 16,159,654 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 39,902,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,384,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,225,020 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 957,826 shares during the same period.