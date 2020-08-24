The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $51

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMK] loss -0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $34.45 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Liberty Media Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media” or “Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today reported second quarter 2020 results. Headlines include(1):.

“Our employees and management teams have demonstrated strong leadership navigating the health and financial challenges presented by COVID-19. We saw the highly anticipated returns to racing at Formula 1 and to the field for the Atlanta Braves, while SiriusXM posted solid results and Live Nation completed a credit agreement amendment which enhanced flexibility,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group represents 232.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.00 billion with the latest information. LSXMK stock price has been found in the range of $34.30 to $34.665.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, LSXMK reached a trading volume of 1297396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMK shares is $45.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $62 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2018, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for LSXMK stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, LSXMK shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.05, while it was recorded at 35.05 for the last single week of trading, and 39.68 for the last 200 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to -5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]

There are presently around $6,456 million, or 82.82% of LSXMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 43,208,291, which is approximately 40.055% of the company’s market cap and around 10.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,638,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.31 million in LSXMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $395.45 million in LSXMK stock with ownership of nearly 11.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

255 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMK] by around 36,359,712 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 12,483,767 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 138,570,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,414,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMK stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,499,571 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,492,501 shares during the same period.