The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] fell -5.31% so far this year. What now?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $52.97 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Blackstone and Alnylam Close $150 Million R&D Financing to Advance RNAi Therapeutics for Cardiovascular Disease.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced the closing of the R&D funding component of the companies’ previously announced $2 billion strategic financing collaboration to accelerate the advancement of RNAi therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alnylam will receive up to $150 million from Blackstone Life Sciences for the development of Alnylam’s cardiometabolic disease programs vutrisiran and ALN-AGT. The investment includes up to $70 million to support the ongoing HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of vutrisiran in ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy, and up to $80 million to support Phase 2 and Phase 3 development of ALN-AGT, in development for the treatment of hypertension.

The Blackstone Group Inc. stock is now -5.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BX Stock saw the intraday high of $53.35 and lowest of $52.565 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.97, which means current price is +60.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 2376191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $61.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 98.30.

How has BX stock performed recently?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.89, while it was recorded at 53.28 for the last single week of trading, and 53.95 for the last 200 days.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.19 and a Gross Margin at +98.09. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.09.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 13.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.14. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 165.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $705,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings analysis for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 11.50%.

Insider trade positions for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

There are presently around $21,035 million, or 63.30% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,917,680, which is approximately 0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 38,163,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in BX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.3 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -19.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Blackstone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 46,515,981 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 28,984,058 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 321,619,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,119,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,210,488 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,935,478 shares during the same period.